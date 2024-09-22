Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin Arrives

(Glassnote) Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin is out now, and all proceeds will benefit Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund, along with a video for "Turn Up the Mains" featuring Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Mike Watt, Tom Morello and Little Steven. Produced by Diane Gentile and Dave Bason, the remarkable 28 song, triple-vinyl set features Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello, The Hold Steady, Tommy Stinson, Alison Mosshart with the late, great Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr., The Wallflowers, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner, Rancid, and many others (full track listing is below). Long a contributor to other people's causes, Malin is grateful to everyone who is a part of this record.

In May 2023, Malin suffered a rare spinal stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He recently shared a video update on Instagram. "As always in my songs, the themes are all there- transcendence, positivity and global unity through music," says Jesse. "This is what I love to do, and I'm going to do everything I can to keep doing it."

Malin will return to the stage at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for the largest hometown shows of his career. December 1 is sold out and December 2 is on sale now at Ticketmaster with premium packages available through Sweet Relief. All proceeds from the shows will benefit Jesse's Sweet Relief Artist Fund. Jesse and his band will perform a full set, followed by special guests on each show including Lucinda Williams, Jakob Dylan, Rickie Lee Jones, Butch Walker, J Mascis, Adam and David Immy of Counting Crows, The Hold Steady, and Alejandro Escovedo, with more guests to be announced.

On May 1, 2025, Jesse will return to London for an exclusive European show at the Islington Assembly Hall. The night will feature a full set by Malin and his band, with special guests. All proceeds will benefit Malin's healthcare.

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin Track Listing

1. Prisoners of Paradise (feat. Bleachers)

2. Oh Sheena (feat. Counting Crows)

3. She Don't Love Me Now (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

4. Black Haired Girl (feat. Billie Joe Armstrong)

5. Brooklyn (feat. Dinosaur Jr.)

6. About You (feat. Frank Turner)

7. Turn Up the Mains

(feat. Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Mike Watt & Joey C.) 8. Room 13 (feat. Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello)

9. Don't Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day) (feat. The Wallflowers)

10. The Way We Used to Roll (feat. Spoon)

11. Shane (feat. Rocky O'Riordan)

12. In the Modern World (feat. Butch Walker)

13. High Lonesome (feat. Susanna Hoffs)

14. Greener Pastures (feat. Graham Parker)

15, Meet Me At The End of the World (feat. Alejandro Escovedo)

16. Death Star (feat. The Hold Steady)

17. Riding on the Subway (feat. Tommy Stinson and Ruby Stinson)

18. St. Mark's Sunset (feat. The Walker Roaders)

19. Dead On (feat. Ian Hunter)

20. Almost Grown

(feat. Danny Clinch and Christopher Thorn with Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country)

21. Shining Down (feat. Aaron Lee Tasjan)

22. When You're Young (feat. Low Cut Connie)

23.. All The Way From Moscow (feat. Willie Nile)

24. No Way Out (feat. Rancid)

25. You Know It's Dark When Atheists Start to Pray (feat. Gogol Bordello)

26. God Is Dead (feat. Agnostic Front)

27. Frankie (feat. Murphy's Law)

28. Queen of the Underworld (feat. Fantastic Cat) - vinyl exclusive

