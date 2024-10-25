Jesse Malin Takes Fans To Buenos Aires With 'Argentina' Video

(KLM) Jesse Malin has released a new song "Argentina," a snapshot of his time in Buenos Aires, where he spent time in treatment for a paralyzing spinal stroke that left him unable to walk. He recently shared a video update on Instagram.

"As always in my songs, the themes are all there- transcendence, positivity and global unity through music," says Jesse. "This is what I love to do, and I'm going to do everything I can to keep doing it."

"This might be one of my most personal songs," says Malin. "It was written while I was in a clinic in Buenos Aires for six months, doing everything to keep my head up. A lot of the inspiration for it comes from the nurses, doctors and physical therapists, and a lost ring owned by a departed friend that was personally delivered to me by Jimmy G [Murphy's Law] as a gift to keep fighting."

Jesse and his band recently returned to television for a three-song performance on CBS Saturday Morning, alongside an interview with Anthony Mason. Watch "State of the Art," "Meet Me at the End of the World" and the live premiere of "Argentina."

"Argentina" is Malin's first release since the acclaimed tribute and benefit album Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin. The triple-vinyl set is out now, and all proceeds benefit Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund. Produced by Diane Gentile and Dave Bason, the album features Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello, The Hold Steady, Tommy Stinson, Alison Mosshart with the late, great Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr., The Wallflowers, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner, Rancid, and many others. Long a contributor to other people's causes, Malin is grateful to everyone who is a part of this record.

