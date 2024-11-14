Watch Bruce Springsteen Rock Jesse Malin's 'She Don't Love Me Now'

(KLM) Jesse Malin is sharing a new video for his song "She Don't Love Me Now," performed by Bruce Springsteen with Malin's band and Jake Clemons on saxophone.

Described by Billboard as "a lost soul classic," Springsteens' version of "She Don't Love Me Now" is off the album Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin, available now. Produced by Diane Gentile and Dave Bason, the album also features Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, Agnostic Front and many more. All proceeds benefit Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund.

Directed by filmmaker Harry Greenberger, one of Jesse's best friends, the video stars Paul Bearer of the hardcore band Sheer Terror, "in a suit, no less!" adds Malin, who makes a cameo. "Harry and I go back a long way. When I met him nearly 25 years ago, he was a young aspiring filmmaker who loved rock and roll. His loyalty and love has always been tremendous. He went on to make two great movies Staring at the Sun and Here After, in addition to a few music videos for my tracks, "In The Modern World" (2007) and "Disco Ghetto" (2010). Bruce captured the soulful spirit of the song perfectly, and Harry took it to a new level with this video. It means the world to me to not only have Bruce sing one of my songs but also to have so many friends come together for this effort.

"I've known Jesse for nearly 25 years, and he's one of my closest and best friends in the world," says Greenberger. "When this devastating injury happened to him, it was unfathomable to all who know him, the healthiest, strongest, most active guy in any room he walks into. This is one of my favorite Jesse songs, a classic heartbreak soul song, that makes you want to immediately dance. During the first days of his spinal stroke, Jesse had said he was determined to not just walk again, but to one day dance again. Anybody who knows his determination and PMA knows no one should ever bet against him doing whatever he puts his mind to."

Paul Bearer was in Harry's last feature film Here After. "I knew how terrific and versatile an actor he is. "When I asked Paul if he could dance, he said 'I ain't no Deney Terrio, but I can fake it.'"

Jesse has also released a new single and video, "Argentina," a snapshot of his time in Buenos Aires, where he spent time in treatment for a paralyzing spinal stroke that left him unable to walk. Listen to "Argentina" here and watch the video, directed by Dave Stekert.

"As always in my songs, the themes are all there- transcendence, positivity and global unity through music," says Jesse. "This is what I love to do, and I'm going to do everything I can to keep doing it."

