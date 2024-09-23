Travis Scott Takes DAYS BEFORE RODEO To No. 1

(HRPR) Travis Scott's 10-year-old mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO has officially reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Celebrated for its transformative impact on hip-hop, DAYS BEFORE RODEO is now the highest-selling rap album of 2024, and marks Travis Scott's highest-selling vinyl release of his career, in rap history, and sixth across all genres since 1991.

DAYS BEFORE RODEO was re-released on all digital streaming platforms for the first time on August 23 to celebrate its 10th anniversary and a decade of groundbreaking influence. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on Sept. 7 with 361,000 units. In its fourth week of release, the album jumped to number 1 after its vinyl editions shipped to customers who had pre-ordered the album before its release, eventually earning 156,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. week ending Sept. 19 (up 1,295%).

DAYS BEFORE RODEO marks Scott's fourth consecutive No. 1. previously topping the charts with Utopia (2023), Astroworld (2018), and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016).

This seminal project heralded a new era of sonic innovation and played a crucial role in shaping today's music and culture. Travis originally released DAYS BEFORE RODEO in 2014 as his second mixtape, almost a full year before his debut album "Rodeo" arrived. Featuring an impressive lineup of guest appearances from Young Thug, Big Sean, The 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, T.I., andPeewee Longway, the mixtape introduced a new era of progressive trap production that contributed to the genesis of some of today's most influential artists, including Young Thug, Metro Boomin, and Migos. The project stands as a testament to Scott's visionary approach, marking a monumental moment in music.

Tracks like "Mamacita," featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug, and "Don't Play," featuring Big Sean and The 1975, underscore the mixtape's impact, blending moody production with dynamic collaborations that captivated both fans and critics. The gritty production, crafted by Metro Boomin, Lex Luger, FKi, Wondagurl, and Travis Scott himself, set a new tone for hip-hop and played a pivotal role in shaping its direction in today's culture. The re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO, offers both longtime fans and new listeners worldwide the chance to experience a project that has profoundly influenced the music industry. Hailed as one of the best mixtapes of the 2010s, DAYS BEFORE RODEO was instrumental in redefining the sonic landscape of hip-hop, amplifying Travis Scott's enduring legacy and trailblazing contributions to music.

Travis Scott's sold-out CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR made stops across Latin America this month, and will be arriving in Australia and New Zealand in October. Additionally, he will be returning to North America for a special one-night-only stadium show in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS FALL TOUR DATES

Oct 9 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

Oct 17 - Sydney, Australia - Allianz Stadium

Oct 22 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

Oct 26 - Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

Oct 31 - Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Park

