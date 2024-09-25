The Halo Effect Reveal 'Detonate' Video To Announce New Album

(Nuclear Blast) The Halo Effect have shared a music video for their new song "Detonate', which is the first taste of the group's just announced sophomore album "March Of The Unheard", that will be released on January 10th, 2025, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Following the massive success of their critically acclaimed debut Days of the Lost, March of the Unheard delivers a triumphant continuation of the band's signature sound. Packed with soaring melodies and electrifying energy, the new album promises to exceed fan expectations.

The first single from the album, 'Detonate,' is an upbeat anthem that blends melodic hooks with relentless energy. Accompanied by a thrilling music video, 'Detonate' sets the stage for what promises to be yet another landmark release, delivering a strong message for the unheard: "Break the chains of this deadlock, before we detonate!"

Guitar wizard and main songwriter Niclas Engelin comments: "Damn, time flies fast when you have so much fun touring, playing festivals, and creating new magic. Are we hitting album no. 2 already? Still running high from the energy from Days Of The Lost, and it's been a blast!"

He continues: "We just can't wait for you all to hear our new magic and I think you might like what you are about to hear! 'Detonate' , our first single from our new album March Of The Unheard , is an upbeat straight in the face song with all the melodies that you just can't be without! Obey The Riff!"

