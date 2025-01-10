The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video

(Nuclear Blast) The pioneers of melodic death metal are back, and they're ready to redefine the genre they helped create. The Halo Effect, a band formed by some of the most iconic names in the Gothenburg metal scene, today proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated new album, March Of The Unheard.

More than just a nod to their iconic roots, March Of The Unheard boldly announces that melodic death metal is still evolving. Thirty years after their members first propelled the Gothenburg sound to global prominence, The Halo Effect proves there's no shortage of fresh ideas and electrifying energy in the genre.

As a testimony of the album's ferocity, The Halo Effect has released a stunning video for the lead single 'What We Become'. A quintessential display of the Gothenburg sound, the track is a masterclass in melodic aggression, featuring razor-sharp guitar leads, driving percussion, and shout-along hooks that have kept metalheads enthralled for generations.

The video perfectly captures the song's intensity and the band's vision. Frontman Mikael Stanne comments: "The wait is over! Our second album drops today and we could not be more proud of this one. The level of confidence, experience and love of the craft is beyond evident in these songs and to finally be able to share it with all you feels amazing. First up though, just to make sure that you get the album on day one, is our brand new video for the song 'What We Become'! This song is all about how our emotions can break us down and transform our very being through depression, self doubt and insecurity.

"The video which we shot in an ice cold barn in the middle of nowhere with director Johan Carlen gives the song the right kind of mystique and sense of being forgotten or silenced. Enjoy!"

Related Stories

The Halo Effect Reveal 'Detonate' Video To Announce New Album

The Halo Effect Unleash 'Become Surrender'

The Halo Effect Release 'In Broken Trust' Video As Album Arrives

In Flames Offshoot The Halo Effect Debut With 'Shadowminds'

News > The Halo Effect