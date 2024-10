Gary Clark Jr Launching 2025 North American Tour

(Warner) Four-time Grammy Award winning artist Gary Clark Jr. announces his 2025 North American tour in support of his critically acclaimed album JPEG RAW, released earlier this year.

Kicking off at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, NV on February 19, the tour will continue with shows in Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, and more before concluding on March 15 in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Artist presale will begin tomorrow, October 2 at 10am local time, with public on-sale to follow on Friday, October 4 at 10am local time.

JPEG RAW signals a brave new world for Clark's ever-expanding creative palette. The new music is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical universe. His samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson, decorate flourishes of African, World Music, and even Jazz while merging with rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues; familiar areas he has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style. Clark's lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive, verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage.

JPEG RAW is Clark's first album since 2019's critically lauded This Land, which became his third consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance ("This Land") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). Clark's first Grammy win was awarded in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Please Come Home").

Since its release, the singer-songwriter has toured extensively and stretched his wings as an actor, playing American blues legend Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations. Clark also served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart's acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In addition to programming the event, he delivered a powerful tribute on stage, which aired on PBS nationwide.

Now, as Clark prepares to hit the road once more in support of JPEG RAW, this new era continues for the acclaimed performer-one with ever-expanding horizons, and music that needs to be heard live and in person.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates:

Bold indicates newly announced dates

*With Eric Clapton

^With St. Vincent

2024

Sep 26 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Farmasi Arena*

Sep 28 - São Paulo, Brazil - Vibra São Paulo*

Sep 29 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque*

Oct 15 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Oct 16 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

Oct 17 - Bristol, UK - SWX

Oct 19 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

Oct 21 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

Oct 23 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

Oct 24 - Basel, Switzerland - Baloise Session^

2025

Feb 19 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Feb 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Feb 24 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Mar 1 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Mar 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Mar 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Mar 9 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Mar 10 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Mar 11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Mar 13 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Mar 14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Mar 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

