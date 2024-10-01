Teddy Swims Announces 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)' And Tour

(Warner) 2024 breakout superstar Teddy Swims has announced the second part of his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), arriving January 24, 2025. It follows the massive success of Part 1, which includes his global smash hits "Lose Control" and "The Door." The news arrives on the heels of his acclaimed new single, "Bad Dreams."
Swims also announces the continuation of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour with an extensive run of dates across North America in 2025, in addition to his recently announced and sold out arena shows across Europe.
Kicking off in Hollywood, FL on May 9, the tour includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and more before wrapping up at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 9.
Wwims recently released his new single "Bad Dreams". The new track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, giving him three songs on the chart, in addition to hitting #1 on the UK airplay charts.
It builds on the momentum of his global smash hit "Lose Control," which he performed last month on the MTV VMAs, along with his recent charting single "The Door" and a rendition of Rihanna's "Stay." He was nominated for four awards at the show, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Alternative, and PUSH Performance of the Year.
2024 has been a whirlwind for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-Platinum chart-conquering hit "Lose Control" from I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). In addition to claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song has amassed over 2.3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was recently inducted into Spotify's "Billions Club."
Teddy Swims 2025 North American Tour:
*Amex Presale Tickets
May 9 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*
May 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*
May 12 - Orange Beach, AL - The Amphitheater at the Wharf*
May 14 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts*
May 20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion*
May 21 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
May 23 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum*
May 24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell*
May 27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall*
May 30 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs*
June 1 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*
June 4 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*
June 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*
June 7 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*
June 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
June 13 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 31 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park*
Aug 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood*
Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 6 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater*
Aug 7 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 9 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Aug 10 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square*
Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 15 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Amphitheater
Aug 16 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
Aug 18 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*
Aug 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 23 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*
Aug 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Aug 28 - Sandy, UT - America First Field Plaza*
Aug 30 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre*
Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater*
Sep 3 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*
Sep 5 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*
Sep 6 - South Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena*
Sep 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*
Additional Teddy Swims Tour Dates:
2024
Oct 2 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
Oct 3 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Oct 5 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
Oct 6 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Oct 8 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater
Oct 10 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock
Oct 12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
Oct 13 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct 15 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
Oct 16 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct 18 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
Oct 19 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
Oct 21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
Oct 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
Nov 4 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
Nov 5 - Basel, Switzerland - Event Halle Basel
Nov 11 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
Dec 5 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Eithad park
2025
Feb 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Feb 13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
Feb 14 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
Feb 16 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum Arena
Feb 18 - Stockholm , Sweden - Avicii Arena
Feb 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Feb 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Feb 23 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
Feb 25 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
Feb 27 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette
Mar 3 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mar 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mar 6 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Mar 7 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Mar 9 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Mar 10 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Mar 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Mar 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Mar 16 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Mar 22 - San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina 2025
Mar 23 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile 2025
Mar 27 - Bogotà, Colombia - Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025
Mar 29 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil 2025
Jun 22 - Newport, UK - Isle of Wight Festival 2025
