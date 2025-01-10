Teddy Swims And GIVEON Share 'Are You Even Real'

(Warner) Grammy-nominated breakout superstar Teddy Swims has teamed up with acclaimed Grammy-nominated R&B artist GIVEON for a new single, "Are You Even Real," out now via Warner Records.

The track gives another taste of Swims' highly anticipated new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), arriving January 24. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. In addition to GIVEON, the album features collaborations with Muni Long, Coco Jones and GloRilla. It follows the massive success of Part 1, which included his global multi-platinum hits "Lose Control" and "The Door."

About the making of "Are You Even Real," both artists share: "I'm in love with a perfect woman and I am so lucky that sometimes it feels too good to be true!" says Swims. "I'm so grateful to have my dear friend GIVĒON on 'Are You Even Real' with me! He is a once in a generation talent, I'm trying to get this man to do a whole record with me!"

"This song came together in such a natural way and it shows," GIVĒON explains. "The music, the lyrics, Teddy, and myself. It's one that makes you replay it over and over. Excited to finally share it with the world."

This track arrives on the heels of Swims' recent collaborations "Georgia Ways" with Quavo and Luke Bryan and "Somethin' Bout A Woman" with Thomas Rhett. It also follows the first taste fans received of I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - "Bad Dreams," the lead single from Part 2, which is currently climbing the charts after debuting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'

Teddy Swims Announces 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)' And Tour

Teddy Swims Shares 'Some Things I'll Never Know' Live Video

News > Teddy Swims