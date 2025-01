Teddy Swims Shares 'Guilty' Video As New Album Arrives

(Warner) GRAMMY-nominated breakout superstar Teddy Swims releases his highly anticipated new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2). The dynamic body of work includes collaborations with GIVEON, Muni Long, Coco Jones & GloRilla in addition to the powerful track "Guilty," which arrives alongside an official video.

"This album is a continuation of Part 1," says Swims. "I've been evolving, growing, and healing in so many ways since the first one! On the last album, I felt as if it just left you with so much heartbreak and no resolve. Of course, there is still heartbreak on Part 2, but I believe we've given just a little more closure this time around!"

In addition to his lead single "Bad Dreams"-which is currently climbing the charts after debuting on the Billboard Hot 100-and the soulful "Are You Even Real" featuring GIVEON, Part 2 includes highlights like "Not Your Man," "Northern Lights," and "Funeral." Tune in to see more of Teddy Swims on CBS Mornings on January 28th and The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 31st.

On January 23rd, Teddy celebrated the release of I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) in New York City at Webster Hall in partnership with American Express, giving fans the first opportunity to see him perform songs from the new album.

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) arrives on the heels of Swims' recent collaborations "Georgia Ways" with Quavo and Luke Bryan and "Somethin' Bout A Woman" with Thomas Rhett. It also follows the remarkable success of 2023's I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), which included his chart-conquering, multi-platinum hits "Lose Control" and "The Door." Swims' breakout single "Lose Control" catapulted his success to new heights, claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the second-longest running Hot 100 Top 10 song of all time. The track has amassed over 3 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was inducted into Spotify's "Billions Club."

The Conyers, Georgia-raised star had a monumental 2024 that culminated in a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist. That came after a thrilling performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he received three nominations, and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where he received eight nominations and won two awards: Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024. Teddy's impact has been felt across the globe - in 2024, he dominated the stage at the MTV EMAs, France's NRJ Awards, as well as Spain's LOS40 Music Awards, where he took home two trophies: Best International Artist and Best International Album of the Year.

Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 - such as Michael Jackson's "Rock With You" and Shania Twain's "You're Still The One" - gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024.

Swims shows no signs of slowing down as he jumpstarts a record-breaking 2025, with the release of I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) and his biggest global headline tour to date-including performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil-on the horizon.

Teddy Swims, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) Track List

1. "Not Your Man"

2. "Funeral"

3. "Your Kind of Crazy"

4. "Bad Dreams"

5. "Are You Even Real (feat. GIVĒON)"

6. "Black & White (feat. Muni Long)"

7. "Northern Lights"

8. "Guilty"

9. "It Ain't Easy"

10. "If You Ever Change Your Mind"

11. "She Got It (feat. Coco Jones & GloRilla)"

12. "Hammer to the Heart"

13. "She Loves the Rain"

Teddy Swims 2025 Tour Dates:

Feb 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany - PSD Bank Dome [Venue Upgraded]

Feb 13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

Feb 14 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Feb 16 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum Arena

Feb 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Feb 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Feb 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Feb 23 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

Feb 25 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

Feb 27 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette

Mar 3 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 6 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 7 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 9 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Mar 10 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Mar 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Mar 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Mar 16 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Mar 22 - San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina 2025

Mar 23 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Mar 27 - Bogotà, Colombia - Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025

Mar 29 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil 2025

May 9 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

May 12 - Orange Beach, AL - The Amphitheater at the Wharf

May 14 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

May 20 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

May 21 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

May 23 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 24 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

May 27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

May 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

May 30 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

July 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Icon Music Center Festival Stage

July 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 14 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union

July 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 21 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena

July 31 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park

Aug 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 6 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Aug 7 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 9 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Aug 10 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 13 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 15 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Amphitheater

Aug 16 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug 18 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 23 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Aug 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 28 - Sandy, UT - America First Field Plaza

Aug 30 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre

Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Sep 3 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

Sep 5 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Sep 6 - South Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sep 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sep 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

