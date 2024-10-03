Daryl Mosley To Deliver 'Long Days & Short Stories' Tomorrow

() Daryl Mosley has been releasing well-received solo projects since signing with Pinecastle Records in 2020. His latest offering, LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES, may be his best yet, and it will be available tomorrow.

The 11-track offering, produced by Mosley and The Grascals' Danny Roberts, runs the gamut from Bluegrass to Gospel and from Americana to Country. Daryl's honeyed tenor explores the human condition with tales that embody his well-known "small town" values: faith, family, honesty, and humility.

The album's first single release, "When The Good Old Days Were New" went #1 on multiple playlists and the current single, "Me and Mr. Howard," is quickly gaining traction at radio. Mosley wrote 10 of the project's 11 songs, partnering with Rick Lang for the inspirational "When I Can't Reach Up," which features Gospel greats Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Additional highlights include: "Forever After All" (a tale of love and romance), while faith prevails in the heartfelt Gospel masterpiece, "You Never Gave Up On Me." Members of the award-winning Bluegrass group New Tradition guest star on the Oak Ridge Boys-esque singalong, "Still The Solid Rock," while the empathy-laden bonus track "I'm Still Here" (Piano/Vocal version featuring Sarah Davison) closes the album.

Mosley sees himself "not as a singer who writes songs, but as a songwriter who sings." There are many who may disagree. But, as Daryl notes, this project is primarily an "acoustic album that leans heavily on Bluegrass, but more than anything else ... just positive songs." Pre-save here

