Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Shares Storyteller Edition Of 'Speed Of Heat'

(Jensen) Legendary multi-gold and platinum album, Grammy winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter expands his acclaimed first-ever solo album, Speed of Heat, with a brand new Storytellers Edition exclusively available on all DSPs today via BMG/Renew Records.

Unveiling the stories and inspirations behind this body of work for the first time, he notably added brand new commentary tracks to accompany all 12 songs on the original album. Check it out here

For over five decades, audiences worldwide have marveled at Baxter's inimitable and instantly recognizable guitar playing and generational songcraft. His output spans classic records as a founding member of Steely Dan and member of the Doobie Brothers in addition to hundreds of recordings with the likes of Donna Summer, Cher, Joni Mitchell, Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton, and many more. During 2022, he initially unveiled Speed of Heat, showcasing yet another side of his creative identity and introducing himself as a solo artist.

On the Storytellers Edition, his fascinating commentary pulls the curtain back on both the process and the message of the music. This version traces the journey to Speed of Heat and its core inspirations as shared directly by Baxter in the form of detailed anecdotes, candid stories, and insightful commentary on every track.

Upon release in 2022, Speed of Heat received widespread critical acclaim. Guitar World attested, "Baxter's status in the rock 'n' roll firmament is underscored by what is remarkably, his first solo album, with Speed of Heat finding him both revisiting his own classics and corralling old friends to the cause." Meanwhile, Rock & Blues Muse professed, "Hearing him outside of someone else's context and under his own direction is an experience you need to have. Highly recommended," and Music Connection categorically confirmed that, "For music fans of all stripes, and particularly those who have followed Baxter's remarkable career through the years and have long hoped for the guitarist to record a solo album, Speed of Heat will prove well worth the wait."

The 12-song album, co-produced by Baxter and CJ Vanston, is a riveting and rewarding musical experience that features a host of brilliantly crafted originals co-written by the guitarist and Vanston, as well as inspired versions of some of the great classics. Along the way, Baxter is joined by guest vocalists and songwriters Michael McDonald, Clint Black, Jonny Lang and Rick Livingstone. Baxter notably handled lead vocals on his rendition of Steely Dan's "My Old School." Other standouts include "Bad Move" co-written by Baxter, Clint Black, and CJ Vanston, and "My Place In The Sun", sung by Michael McDonald and co-authored by McDonald, Baxter and Vanston.

As one of the most recorded guitarists of his generation, Baxter's creative and versatile playing has been heard on some of the most iconic songs in music history, including "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton and "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer.

The stunningly diverse collection of material on Speed of Heat presents a 360-degree view of the uniquely gifted musician.

