Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Celebrates New Album Release With TV Special

(Jensen) Giving fans an insider's look at the impact-making figures of music's past and present, the new Public Television series Recorded Live at Analog produced by iMaggination, Inc. presents an intimate performance and conversation with legendary multi-gold and platinum album, GRAMMY Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter.
In the episode, hosted at the spectacular Analog club in Nashville's boutique Hutton Hotel, Baxter, a founding member of Steely Dan and member of the Doobie Brothers, along with his band consisting of Mark Damian (Drums), Hank Horton (Bass), James Raymond (Keyboards) performs hits from his storied career including "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "My Old School," and music from his first solo album, Speed of Heat.
Baxter and company are joined on stage by a talented field of special guests including Rome Ramirez, Lauren Morrow, Slim Jim Phantom, and the Nelson brothers Matthew and Gunnar.
"Skunk Baxter is such a complete performer - from his reinterpretations of his own classics, to his new material and banter, every moment he's on stage is riveting. The audience never doubts for a moment that they are in the presence of greatness." - Meredith DiMenna, Director of Marketing & Programming, Analog Nashville
The television broadcast of Baxter's episode is currently airing nationally on Public TV affiliates around the country. The full show can now be viewed on Recorded Live at Analog's YouTube channel and below:
