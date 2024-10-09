Bowling For Soup Release Video For Classic Song 'Trucker Hat'

(RagePR) With their 30th anniversary year having proved a huge success so far, Bowling For Soup are about to embark on the final leg of their biggest US tour in years. Celebrating 30 years of the band, and 20 years of their iconic fan favorite album A Hangover You Don't Deserve, the tour sees the Grammy nominated pop punk favorites playing "Hangover" in full, along with some of the other obligatory fan favorites.
Ahead of the tour getting started, Bowling For Soup have released a video for one of the much loved songs off the album that has never had a music video...until now! Trucker Hat is a firm favourite from A Hangover You Don't Deserve, and often a big hit at Bowling For Soup VIP sessions or acoustic shows. With the song getting a full power airing on this anniversary tour, the guys have put together a fun video for the track.
You can hear Trucker Hat and many other great songs from A Hangover You Don't Deserve (including Ohio, 1985 and Almost to name a few) on the third leg of Bowling For Soup's 2024 US tour which begins on the 10th of October in Colorado.
The tour runs up and down the west coast of the US, including heading north of the border to Canada for three shows, before heading back down through California and Las Vegas, ultimately finishing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on the 27th.
Bowling For Soup - A Hangover You Don't Deserve US Tour - October 2024 w/ Adam & The Metal Hawks and Make Out
October 10th - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater - SOLD OUT
October 11th - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater - Low Ticket Alert
October 12th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
October 13th - Billings, MT - The Newberry - SOLD OUT
October 15th - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre - Low Ticket Alert
October 16th - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
October 18th - Vancouver, BC - Richshaw Theatre - SOLD OUT
October 19th - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
October 20th - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
October 21st - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
October 23rd - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
October 24th - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
October 25th - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
October 26th - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October 27th - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
