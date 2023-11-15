The Dollyrots Deliver 'Alligator' Ahead Of Bowling For Soup and Lit Tour

The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for their new track "Alligator", which comes from their brand new studio album, Night Owls", plus they have announced a tour this coming January with Bowling For Soup and Lit.
"Alligator" is the most adolescent song on Night Owls, and we don't really mean it from a writing, production, or music standpoint. It's more about the frame of reference, the imagery that takes us back to growing up in a small town outside of Tampa. We had nothing to do but play guitars & hang out next to lakes, never really fitting in but dreaming of a time and place where we might" - explains Luis Cabezas.
"Going on tour with Bowling for Soup again feels like a family reunion! A lot of The Dollyrots' early touring was spent with BFS, and we learned so much about being a good band on and off the stage from them. Got to tour the UK with them and Lit last year and it was too much fun. Can't wait to do it again," shares Kelly Ogden.
Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
1/21 - Revolution - Ft Lauderdale, FL
1/23 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL
1/24 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA
1/25 - Ponte Verde Concert Hall - Ponte Verde, FL
1/26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL
1/28 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL
