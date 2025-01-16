Bowling For Soup Share 'Friends O' Mine' Video

(Rage) Bowling For Soup will be celebrated 20 years of their hit album A Hangover You Don't Deserve, and will continue the anniversary celebrations for that on their huge UK tour next month - more on that to come later!
But first to a brand new music video; Bowling For Soup have released a heartwarming clip for their much loved song Friends O' Mine. A big favourite during the "Hangover" album anniversary celebrations, Friends O' Mine is a reminder to celebrate the good people in your life, both those present and who can't be with you.
You can hear Friends O' Mine and many other great songs from A Hangover You Don't Deserve (including Ohio, 1985, Trucker Hat and Almost to name a few) on Bowling For Soup's huge upcoming UK tour, starting very soon (February 5th to be exact).
This tour, which sees BFS playing multiple arenas in one tour for the first time in the UK, is the wrap up of the A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th anniversary run.
The UK will get the chance to hear the album in full, with a stacked support line up consisting of Teenage Dirtbag creators Wheatus and rapidly rising Florida pop punk outfit Magnolia Park. Kerrang Radio's Jon Mahon is also onboard to spin songs between bands and get the party started! Taking in a wide rage of locations, the ten date February 2025 tour will visit towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales. This tour sees Bowling For Soup playing multiple arenas across the UK for the first time, and the tour is almost completely sold out! Details of all dates, including how to grab the last tickets, are below:
Bowling For Soup - A Hangover You Don't Deserve UK Tour February 2025 w/ Wheatus & Magnolia Park
05/02 - Blackpool - Empress Ballroom
06/02 - Edinburgh - 02 Academy - SOLD OUT
07/02 - Stockton On Tees - Stockton Globe - SOLD OUT
08/02 - Manchester - Aviva Studios - SOLD OUT
09/02 - Wolverhampton - The Civic At The Halls - SOLD OUT
11/02 - Plymouth - Plymouth Pavillions
12/02 - Swansea - Swansea Arena
13/02 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
14/02 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
15/02 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth Intl Centre
