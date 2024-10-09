Delain Share Live Version Of 'Moth To A Flame'

(Atom Splitter) Melodic synth-metal masters Delain are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, Dance with the Devil, set for release on November 8, 2024 via Napalm Records! Today, Delain present the EP's second single, a gripping live version of their hit track "Moth to a Flame". The song's original version was released on their latest full-length opus, Dark Waters (2023), which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts, marking it the band's most successful record to date.

The emotionally driven live version of "Moth to a Flame" offers Delain's matchless live presence and artistic versatility by presenting a pop-induced hymn that showcases that the international unit centered around mastermind Martijn Westerholt holds its spot on top of the scene without any doubts.

By releasing Dance with the Devil this fall, DELAIN allows their listeners to dive through their highest quality discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

Keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt on the song:

"'Moth to a Flame' has been such a great surprise for us because the fans have responded to it with a ton of enthusiasm! It quickly became a fan favorite and always sparks an especially loud response from the crowd when we play it live. It even claimed a recurring place on national radio in Finland which is amazing. In short, after this successful festival season it definitely deserves a special spot in the Delain catalogue."

As their second release with a revitalized lineup anchored by founding member and band mastermind Martijn Westerholt, Dance with the Devil features a thrilling collection of two brand new tracks, two newly-presented favorites, nine electrifying live performances, and two instrumental bonus tracks, showcasing the best of their catchy, melodic signature sound with extensive electronic synth elements and fresh modern nuances.

The offering debuts with two gripping new tracks, "Dance with the Devil" and "The Reaping", serving as a whirlwind of emotions through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. "The Reaping" delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. Following these, the EP presents a brand-new version of "Sleepwalkers Dream", showcasing Diana Leah's voice and her breathtaking full vocal capacities. Dance with the Devil continues with nine live performances, featuring massively-streamed hits from both the present and the past. These include "Burning Bridges", "The Quest and the Curse", "Moth to a Flame", and the massive hit "April Rain", which has been streamed over 10 million times, along with "Queen of Shadow". In addition, the digipak edition features instrumental versions of "Dance with the Devil" and "The Reaping", as well as an alternate ending version of "Underland". Delain's new EP impressively underlines the unit's high-class standing in the scene and continues their voyage of setting fans' hearts ablaze!

Martijn Westerholt adds: "We're thrilled to have brand new material ready to be released! In addition to the new songs, it was fantastic to have captured some magical live moments of our European tour earlier this year as live tracks for the EP. We're definitely very excited for this release and are really looking forward to bringing the new music to the stage!"

Dance with the Devil Tracklisting:

1. Dance with the Devil

2. The Reaping

3. Sleepwalkers Dream (2024 Version)

4. The Cold (Live)

5. Burning Bridges (Live)

6. The Quest and the Curse (Live)

7. April Rain (Live)

8. Invidia (Live)

9. Queen of Shadow (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

10. Your Body is a Battleground (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

11. Moth to a Flame (Live)

12. Control the Storm (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

13. Dance with the Devil (Instrumental)

14. The Reaping (Instrumental)

15. Underland (Alternate ending version)

Dance with the Devil will be available in the following formats:

1-LP Gatefold Vinyl, Split Color Black and Red incl. 12'' Booklet 16p - limited to 100 copies worldwide (Napalm Mailorder only)

1-LP Gatefold Vinyl, Black

Bundle Digipak + T-Shirt

Digipak

Digital Album

Additional formats available on the band's store.

