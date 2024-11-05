Delain Deliver 'The Reaping' Video

(FP) Delain will finally release their new EP, 'Dance with the Devil', this Friday, November 8, 2024 via Napalm Records! Right in time, the melodic synth-metal masters around keyboardist, founder, and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt create a stir with a brand-new song, entitled "The Reaping", cut from the new offering.
The gripping track acts as a whirlwind of emotions articulating feelings of foreboding and sorrow through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. It delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. "The Reaping" is now available on all streaming services worldwide and comes with an electrifying official music video, underlining this exceptional track with stunning high-quality visuals.
'Dance with the Devil' allows DELAIN's listeners to dive through their highest quality discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.
Martijn Westerholt on "The Reaping": "'The Reaping' is a very expressive song with a serious subject - where the world/society is heading and metaphorical storms on the horizon. Musically the song can be recognized as a typical DELAIN song filled with heavy guitars, but also with the very recognizable 80's synth elements DELAIN is known for".
Delain Share Live Version Of 'Moth To A Flame'
Watch Delain 'Dance With The Devil'
Delain Announces 2025 North American Headline Tour
Delain Recruit Visions Of Atlantis For North American Tour
Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out- Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month- Iron Maiden- more
Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying- Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Reveals Biggest Fear With Cancer Fight
Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month
Senses Fail And Saves The Day To Livestream NJ Vs. The World Tour NJ Show
Delain Deliver 'The Reaping' Video
In We Fall Premiere 'Winter Shade' Video
Burning Witches Share 'The Spell Of The Skull' Video
Be-Bop Deluxe Bill Nelson Releasing New Album 'Studio Cadet'