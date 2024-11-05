Delain Deliver 'The Reaping' Video

(FP) Delain will finally release their new EP, 'Dance with the Devil', this Friday, November 8, 2024 via Napalm Records! Right in time, the melodic synth-metal masters around keyboardist, founder, and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt create a stir with a brand-new song, entitled "The Reaping", cut from the new offering.

The gripping track acts as a whirlwind of emotions articulating feelings of foreboding and sorrow through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. It delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. "The Reaping" is now available on all streaming services worldwide and comes with an electrifying official music video, underlining this exceptional track with stunning high-quality visuals.

'Dance with the Devil' allows DELAIN's listeners to dive through their highest quality discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

Martijn Westerholt on "The Reaping": "'The Reaping' is a very expressive song with a serious subject - where the world/society is heading and metaphorical storms on the horizon. Musically the song can be recognized as a typical DELAIN song filled with heavy guitars, but also with the very recognizable 80's synth elements DELAIN is known for".

