Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week

(The GreenRoom) Nearly one week after tickets for the "long-awaited reunion" (Pop Culture) Life Is A Highway Tour in 2025 went on sale, country music icons and multi-platinum selling act Rascal Flatts have sold out nearly two-thirds of their dates across the US.

With Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane to join them across the run, the tour will celebrate 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music, with the trio delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decades-long career.

"We are humbled and blown away by the response. We are grateful that the fans are just as excited as we are for this tour. We feel the love and truly can't wait to play these shows."

Produced by LiveNation, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level, including new additional VIP upgrades in select markets. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge, autographed, limited-edition tour poster, VIP exclusive gift item & more.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/13 Evansville, IN- Ford Center*

2/14 Charleston, WV- Charleston Coliseum*

2/15 Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena SOLD OUT

2/22 Durant, OK- Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD OUT

2/27 Sioux Falls, SD- Denny Sanford Premier Center*

2/28 Green Bay, WI- Resch Center*

3/1 Moline, IL- Vibrant Arena SOLD OUT

3/6 Columbus, OH- Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 Toledo, OH- Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 Youngstown, OH- Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 Manchester, NH- SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 Uncasville, CT- Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 Allentown, PA- PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center Propst Arena^

3/22 Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX- Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 Lafayette, LA- CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 Little Rock, AR- Simmons Bank Arena*

4/3 Estero, FL- Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL- Kia Center*

4/5 Jacksonville, FL- Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*

* LOW TICKET WARNING

^ Tickets on sale 10/11 at 10AM local time

