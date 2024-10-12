Lori Rayne Delivers New Anthem 'To Be Country'

(PN) Lori Rayne is back with another sweet country single! She's given us "To Be Country." Born and raised in historical Birmingham, Alabama, it's no secret that Lori brings us a unique sound inspired by a vast variety of influences from Southern culture and music. With influences heavy in country, R&B, and blues, Lori brings her distinctive delivery that is incredibly recognizable due to her soulful voice and consistent storytelling lyrics.

In this single, Lori digs deeper into what it means to her "To Be Country." Her lyrics are inspired by her real experiences growing up and living in the south. The unique vocal and catchy poppy elements of the song will make you want to listen on repeat. With lyrics like "If that sweet tea's a little too sweet, it's perfect for me / everyone seemed to know what that means / I was raised up on it when they said it wasn't cool enough," Lori Rayne's lyrics convey a powerful message about her experience growing up in the south. Lori was inspired to write this lyric because of her love for Milo's Sweet Tea.

Although Lori had always been interested in music, it wasn't until 2017 that she took to the internet to display her talents. In July 2018, Lori Rayne released her first ever single entitled "Radiostation (The Beach Song)." This song displays not only her love for country music, but also some of her influences as well. Soon after, Lori struck again with another single entitled "Beaches in California", alongside hip-hop artist Asherr Cole, which debuted on Spotify's "New Music Nashville". Most recently, Lori released her debut EP entitled 1926 dedicated to her grandad, and is continuing to write and record new music in Nashville, TN. Lori has been seen on various Nashville stages, and she has performed alongside major stars like Alicia Keys. Some of her notable shows include FarmAid 2023 where Rayne shared the bill with legends Willie Nelson and family, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Margo Price, and more.

