.

Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video

10-14-2024
Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video

(CSM) Florida's Seven Kingdoms have released "Through These Waves," the second single from their highly anticipated upcoming EP, The Square. Set to drop on November 8th, 2024, via rising metal label Reigning Phoenix Music, The Square promises to deliver more of the band's signature sound. "Through These Waves" is a three-and-a-half-minute burst of trad metal, packed with hooks that evoke the legends of the genre.

The band comments: "We are stoked to drop "Through These Waves today"! This is the heaviest track on the EP with hooks and melodies galore! We wanted to touch on the heavier side of our influences for this song and bring a bit of a different feel that we have not brought yet to our catalog. We really enjoy this tempo, as it's also the first Seven Kingdoms song at this beat. We plan on having more like this on the upcoming record!

"The music video is a continuation of The Square's visual story and will conclude the two part filming that we did for both these songs. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do! Please share and let us know what you think!"

Related Stories
Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video

Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video

News > Seven Kingdoms

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour- Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut- more

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

Latest News

Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour

Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut

Zakk Wylde Will No Longer Experience Hendrix This Year

Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video

Dax Riggs Shares 'Deceiver' From First New Album In 15 Years

The Ocean Announce The End of an Eon Tour

Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For Rock Hall Induction