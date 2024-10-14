Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video

(CSM) Florida's Seven Kingdoms have released "Through These Waves," the second single from their highly anticipated upcoming EP, The Square. Set to drop on November 8th, 2024, via rising metal label Reigning Phoenix Music, The Square promises to deliver more of the band's signature sound. "Through These Waves" is a three-and-a-half-minute burst of trad metal, packed with hooks that evoke the legends of the genre.
The band comments: "We are stoked to drop "Through These Waves today"! This is the heaviest track on the EP with hooks and melodies galore! We wanted to touch on the heavier side of our influences for this song and bring a bit of a different feel that we have not brought yet to our catalog. We really enjoy this tempo, as it's also the first Seven Kingdoms song at this beat. We plan on having more like this on the upcoming record!
"The music video is a continuation of The Square's visual story and will conclude the two part filming that we did for both these songs. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do! Please share and let us know what you think!"
