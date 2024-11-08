Seven Kingdoms Deliver 'Wilted Pieces' Video

(CSM) Florida's Seven Kingdoms are celebrating the release of their highly anticipated EP The Square with a video for "Wilted Pieces". The song is a melodic anthem similar in style to classic 80s songs by bands such as Starship, Journey, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi.
The band comments: "This is a slower melodic anthem singalong style song that has a lot of 80's influence. We wanted to make a song that would translate on a very big PA while bringing a somewhat Hair Metal / 80s vibe with some synth sounds and influences.
"The music video was one of our favorites of this EP and was really fun to film. We think the song sounds and looks great! We hope that you love it as much as we do!"
The Square is out now on all streaming services. The EP is also available on both vinyl and CD formats. All physical copies are limited edition and signed by the band. Stream / purchase here
In addition to the EP's release, Seven Kingdoms will embark on an extensive touring schedule. The band will kick off with a North American headlining tour in November and December, joined by Striker, Lutharo, and Osyron for select dates. Following that, they will support power metal legends Unleash The Archers on a European tour in February and March 2025.
Shredding North America 2024 Tour Dates:
11/9 - Boozers Rock Bar - Corpus Christi, TX
11/10 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
11/11 - Haltom Theater - Haltom, TX
11/12 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK
11/13 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
11/14 - Vultures - Colorado Springs, CO
11/16 - Last Exit Live - Phoenix, AZ
11/17 - Sinwave - Las Vegas, NV
11/18 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
11/19 - Knucklehead - Los Angeles, CA
11/20 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA
11/21 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR
11/22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
11/23 - Jacknife - Kelowna, BC
11/25 - Dicken's - Calgary, AB #
11/26 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB #
11/27 - The Black Cat - Saskatoon, SK #
11/28 - Sidestage - Winnipeg, MB #
11/30 - Reggies - Chicago, IL
12/1 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI
12/3 - Meadows - Brooklyn, NY
12/4 - Metro - Baltimore, MD
12/5 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC
12/6 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
12/7 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
12/8 - Conduit - Orlando, FL
# = Osyron Joins
