Seven Kingdoms Reveal Video For Mr. Mister Cover 'Kyrie'

(RPM) 2024 was a milestone year for Florida power metallers Seven Kingdoms. Not only did they sign with a new label, Reigning Phoenix Music, but they also headlined an extensive North American tour and released their new EP, The Square. In addition, the band has garnered widespread critical acclaim, with the title track of The Square being named a top track by Metal Hammer UK and an exclusive EP premiere at Decibel Magazine.

To celebrate, they've released a video for their fan-favorite cover of MR. Mister's "Kyrie". The cover stays true to the original 80's while adding Seven Kingdoms' unique twist. The video features the band enjoying their travels on tour and having fun at every band's favorite location Buc-ees!

The band comments: "Kyrie" is a Cover song chosen by one of our faithful kickstarter backers. We started doing them a few years ago as an option on our kickstarters for fun and to show the musical flexibility of the band. I (Sabrina) have always enjoyed going out to sing karaoke or covering my favorite songs (I used to post myself singing them before copyright infringement issues took the fun out of it.) This was a fun song to sing and I feel the lyric content is very on point for bands that go on tour. Kyrie translates to "Lord have Mercy" which when driving all around the world at all hours of the day and night, amongst responsible and non responsible people, we put our lives on the line every second we are on the road. I often refer to highways as "The river of idiots" which can be anyone at any given moment."

The Square is out now on all streaming services. The EP is also available on both vinyl and CD formats. All physical copies are limited edition and signed by the band.

