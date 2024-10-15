Carrie Underwood Announces Final Shows For Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Following her highly successful three-year-plus run and multiple sold-out shows, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-platinum artist, and country music superstar Carrie Underwood has announced the final performances of her critically acclaimed production at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2025. Underwood will present three final performances of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on April 9, 11 & 12, 2025, concluding her reign as the venue's first and longest-running headliner. Fans looking to experience this exclusive Las Vegas production for the first or final time can purchase tickets starting Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET at AXS.com. Tickets for all remaining 2024 shows and previously announced Spring 2025 shows are on sale now.

"I have absolutely loved performing in Las Vegas over the past three years," says Underwood. "I am so proud of the REFLECTION production, which is truly one of my favorite shows to perform. It's been so special to reflect on the greatest hits that have defined my career so far and to get to share them with the fans that come to Vegas from all over the world."

Since its premiere in December 2021, Underwood's REFLECTION remains a can't-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and continuously selling out runs. Following the completion of Underwood's 71st show, over 300,000 fans will have experienced REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. The iconic 100-minute compilation of dazzling glitter, powerful vocals, and larger-than-life moments features 20 of Underwood's chart-topping hits, including nine No. 1 songs. Fans continue to flock to Resorts World Theatre to witness the one-of-a-kind performance as the beloved megastar kicks off her Fall run of shows tomorrow night, October 16, 2024, to a sold-out crowd.

"It has been an honor to have Carrie serve as our first and longest-running headliner at Resorts World Theatre," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. "Reflecting on her last three and a half years at this venue is marked with a myriad of unforgettable moments. Her unparalleled talent matched with her vision for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency created an unprecedented concert experience for over 300,000 adoring fans from around the world. These final performances are the last chance for fans to experience Carrie's chart-topping hits in this one-of-a-kind show!"

The final three performance dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency going on sale Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT are :

April: 9, 11, 12

All 2024 and 2025 performance dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on sale now include:

October: 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

March: 26, 28, 29

April: 2, 4, 5

