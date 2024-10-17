Arch Enemy Stream 'Liars & Thieves' Video

(Atom Splitter) Arch Enemy unveiled their latest single "Liars & Thieves" from their upcoming album Blood Dynasty. The album announcement and the start of the pre-order phase coincided with the beginning of their European co-headline tour "Rising from the North" with In Flames on Oct 3 in Glasgow.
Throughout the tour, "Liars & Thieves" has already been performed live, as the band teased the release of the new single on stage. Now, with the release of the digital single, fans worldwide can finally experience the track.
"Liars & Thieves" delivers a powerful message of resilience and inner struggle, wrapped in fierce melodic death metal with intense lyrics about battling deception and enduring hardship.
"Our second single from Blood Dynasty is here," says Michael Amott. "'Liars & Thieves' is a fast, heavy-hitting track, with a melody that's been getting stuck in people's heads - don't say I didn't warn you! We've been playing it live recently, and it's been an absolute beast in the pit. Now, it's time to check out the studio cut!"
He continues, "The accompanying video has been captured out here on our ongoing European tour by director Jens De Vos, highlighting the passion and metal madness of these amazing shows where fans and band are one!"
"Liars & Thieves" was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios.
