Arch Enemy Unleash 'Blood Dynasty' Video

(Atom Splitter) Arch Enemy have unleashed the title track from their forthcoming twelfth studio album, Blood Dynasty. The full album is slated for release on March 28 via Century Media Records.

Following the surprise drop of their single "Dream Stealer" in July and the subsequent release of "Liars & Thieves" in October, "Blood Dynasty" marks the third single offering from the highly anticipated album. The track promises to deliver Arch Enemy's signature blend of powerful guitar riffs and dynamic vocals, showcasing the band's evolution while staying true to their roots.

Founder and guitarist Michael Amott shares, "The third single from our upcoming album has arrived, and it's the title track: 'Blood Dynasty!' This one shifts gears from the fast and furious energy of our two recent singles, diving deeper into melody and atmosphere. Immerse yourself in this dystopian soundscape!"

"Blood Dynasty" was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The video was directed and produced by Mirko Witzki at Witzki Visions.

Related Stories

Arch Enemy Stream 'Liars & Thieves' Video

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Dream Stealer'

Arch Enemy Part Ways With Jeff Loomis

Arch Enemy and In Flames Announce Rising From The North Coheadline Tour

News > Arch Enemy