Jennifer Hudson Shares 'The Gift Of Love'

(Interscope) History's youngest female EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson captures the magic of the holiday season on her Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love, released today. With her effortless range and melodic tone, the genre-defying vocalist brings to life seasonal favorites like "O Holy Night," "Winter Wonderland" and "Auld Lang Syne" alongside originals that bring fresh meaning to the holidays. Listen to it here
To celebrate the album's release, she will host a special episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," packed with holiday fun, today. Next week, Hudson will appear on "SHERRI" and "CBS This Morning."
The festivities will continue with The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience, which launches on November 24 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. This special series of performances will also bring the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.
