Jennifer Hudson Says 'Let There Be Joy'

(Interscope) History's youngest female EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson delivers the perfect Holiday gift with "Let There Be Joy" the exclusive bonus track off her Interscope Records debut, The Gift of Love.

"Let There Be Joy", the inspiring anthem will also serve as the official theme song for Hallmark Channel's iconic Countdown to Christmas and featured prominently throughout the 15th anniversary celebration of the holiday programming event. Hudson announced the news earlier this week on "The Jennifer Hudson Show".

The Holiday track arrives just in time as Hudson is scheduled to perform at the 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and CBS' annual "Home For The Holidays" special airing December 20th.

The festivities will continue with The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience, which launches on November 24 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. This special series of performances will also bring the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

The Gift of Love includes "Carol of the Bells," featuring The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella. Hudson also collaborates with fellow GRAMMY Award winner Common for the original song "Almost Christmas" and, to fans' delight, finally records her stunning take on "Hallelujah." Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer of the album and produced several tracks. Hudson additionally teamed with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

Hudson is represented by Original Project, CAA, Wolf Kasteler, JSSK and Ziffren Brittenham.

The Gift of Love Track Listing:

1. Hallelujah

2. Winter Wonderland

3. Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)

4. Find The Love

5. O Holy Night

6. Make It To Christmas

7. Santa to Someone

8. My Favorite Things

9. Little Drummer Boy

10. Go Tell It On The Mountain

11. Almost Christmas (ft. Common)

12. Jingle Bells (Prelude)

13. Jingle Bells

14. The Christmas Song

15. Auld Lang Syne

BONUS TRACK:

Let There Be Joy

The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience

November 24 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

December 13 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

December 18 Los Angeles, CA Walt Disney Concert Hall

December 21 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau

December 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau

