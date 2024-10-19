14-Year-Old Country Star Maddox Batson Shares 'Southbound' Video

(Warner) Continuing a rapid rise fueled by millions of streams and widespread acclaim from People and more, 14-year-old country breakout artist Maddox Batson unveils a brand new single entitled "Southbound" available today via Prosper Entertainment/Warner Records.

This time around, his emotionally charged vocals glide over a laid-back beat. In between softly strummed acoustic chords and sustained slide guitar, he processes a breakup in real-time, "Yeah, our spark never made it to a flame, ain't that a shame." It culminates on a relatable and catchy chorus topped off with a warning, "If we keep going this way, we're headed Southbound." He tries to hang on to the last threads of a relationship as the guitar fades off into the distance.

It lands in the wake of the buzzing fan favorite "X's." Holler hailed it as "a playful, rose-tinted ode to young love." People spoke to him for an intimate and in-depth interview, going on to profess, "a maturity can be detected in the voice of Batson." Billboard noted how "it's not only his music that's connecting with fans - so is Batson's gregarious, social media-savvy persona." MusicRow highlighted, "the 14-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist infuses elements of classic country, southern rock and pop together to create his own sound."

Everything just paves the way for more music to come from Maddox though. Recently, he landed a massive cut as a songwriter, co-writing Lana Del Rey and Quavo's latest single "Tough." As a performer, Maddox has already proven to draw in a big audience on the road. At this year's CMA Fest, Batson became the youngest artist to ever play Nashville's iconic Whiskey Jam, reaching a capacity crowd. He is set to perform at the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA. He recently announced additional tour dates for his Just Gettin Started Tour, including a hometown date in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on December 15.

In a short time, Maddox Batson has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music fueled by a series of popular independent singles. Born just north of Nashville, TN and raised in Birmingham, AL, the 14-year- old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist developed a fervent passion for music as a kid. Eventually, he cultivated a sharp signature style by infusing classic country storytelling and swagger with southern rock energy, pop palatability, and a distinct groove. Audiences initially fell in love with Maddox in 2024 with "Tears In The River," which amassed 21 million global streams and landed on Holler's "Top Country Songs." Riding this wave, "I Wanna Know" only accelerated his momentum. As buzz reached a boiling point, he signed to Warner Records and released his single, "X's."

Maddox Batson Tour Dates:

10/25/24 Tuscaloosa, AL Druid City Music Hall

12/06/24 Atlanta, GA Vinyl At Center Stage

12/08/24 Charlotte, NC The Underground

12/15/24 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville

04/25-27/25 Indio, CA Stagecoach Festival 2025

