Rise Against Announce UK And Euro Tour

(PPR) Chicago punk trailblazers Rise Against announce their highly anticipated return to UK and European stages. Universally known for their high-octane live performances and universally loved back-catalogue, the band are set to grace the stages of beloved UK and EU venues from early 2025.

This announcement comes on the heels of a whirlwind 2024 that saw Rise Against playing to packed audiences worldwide. From sharing the stage with pop-punk royalty Blink-182 on their Australian arena tour to performing a string of instantaneously sold-out UK club shows, the band has been busy reminding the world why they remain one of punk's most enduring forces.

The 14-date tour will kick off on January 28th in Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia and will continue through some of the continent's most iconic venues, including Brixton's O2 Academy, Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, Berlin's Velodrom, finishing on February 22 at Vienna's Stadhalle.

After an incredible 2024, Rise Against is set to kick off 2025 with a bang, delivering their unique blend of melodic punk rock across Europe. They will be joined by L.S Dunes across the tour and in Germany, Switzerland and Austria they're bringing out special guests Sondaschule.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Monday 21st October at 10am BST, and general release will go on sale on Wednesday 23rd October at 10am BST.

Rise Against 2025 UK and EU tour dates

Tuesday January 28 - 3Olympia, Dublin, IE

Wednesday January 29 - Telegraph, Belfast, NI

Sunday February 2 - L'Olympia, Paris, FR

Tuesday February 4 - O13, Tillburg, NL

Wednesday February 5 - Forrest National, Brussels, BE

Thursday February 6 - O2 Brixton Academy, London, UK

Saturday February 8 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Sunday February 9 - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Wednesday February 12 - Velodrom, Berlin, DE

Friday February 14 - Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, DE

Saturday February 15 - Sporthalle, Hamburg, DE

Monday February 17 - Zenith, Munich, DE

Tuesday February 18 - myticket Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, DE

Friday, February 21 - Volkshaus, Zurich, CH

Saturday, February 22 - Stadthalle, Vienna, AT

