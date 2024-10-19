ROSE Recruits Bruno Mars For 'Apt'

(Atlantic) ROSE and Bruno Mars have released new single "APT." - available now via Atlantic Records/THEBLACKLABEL alongside an official music video directed by Daniel Ramos and Bruno Mars.

"'APT.' is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It's so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party," ROSE explains. "One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it... and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!"

"APT." (produced by Bruno Mars, Cirkut, Omer Fedi & Rogét Chahayed) is the lead single off ROSE's first studio album rosie, arriving December 6th. The 12-track collection marks ROSE's most personal and candid release to date with her co-writing the project in its entirety, including "APT."

As a member of BLACKPINK, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, ROSE has shattered records, performed on the most heralded stages, and amassed millions of fans around the world. On her own, the Korean-New Zealand superstar's 2021 single "On The Ground" debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and became the highest-charting song by a solo K-pop female on the Billboard Hot 100. Simultaneously, ROSE has been an unstoppable force in fashion as global ambassador for renowned brands including Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co, Rimowa and Puma. Her influence in music, fashion and philanthropy has proven her to be a testament to the growth of Korean influence in music and fashion on a global scale.

