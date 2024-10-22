Big Time Rush On Ice Coming For One Night Only

(fcc) Just in time to celebrate the holidays, Big Time Rush has announced a special one-night only experience for fans this winter. BIG TIME RUSH ON ICE will take place on Saturday, December 14 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. Featuring a one-of-a-kind concert performance from Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan on a 360° stage, spectacles on ice, plenty of surprises, fun and games, and more.
This is the second annual Holiday Extravaganza for Big Time Rush. Last year's inaugural event took place in Bethlehem, PA and included a concert, Big Time Game Show with fan participation, surprises, on-stage antics that fans have come to love and even a surprise visit from Santa.
Due to the popularity of last year's event and fan-demand, things are only going to get bigger. This year will differ with the festivities taking to the ice to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience fans won't want to miss.
The band shares, "this is something we've spoken about doing for years and are finally pulling off! We played hockey players in our show and now we're going to see how we fare in real life on ice. It will be a memorable and fun night! Come experience a once in a lifetime evening with us - music, hockey and a whole lot more."
