Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza

() This Saturday, December 14, Big Time Rush hosted a special one-night only experience for fans at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, just in time to celebrate the holiday season. Big Time Rush On Ice featured a first-of-its-kind, sold-out concert and skating spectacle from Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan that included plenty of surprises, fun and games and more.

One of the biggest surprises of the evening, that elicited some of the loudest cheers, came at the start of the show when Carlos was presented with his infamous black hockey helmet. A nod to their hit Nickelodeon show, Big Time Rush, this was the first time that the hockey helmet made an appearance at a Big Time Rush concert.

The band captivated their fans, some of whom traveled as far as the Netherlands to be there, with skating choreography by Adam Blake (Disney On Ice, Opening Ceremonies of World Figure Skating Championships) that included Big Time Rush and their 'backup dancers' performing a pinwheel, a synchronized skating formation, as well as the choreography to their hit song, Boyfriend, on the ice, to end the evening.

Big Time Rush also brought out players from the Elite Hockey Academy in Bridgeport for a special "Pee Wee On Ice" scrimmage during the show.

This was the second annual Holiday Extravaganza for Big Time Rush. Last year's inaugural event took place in Bethlehem, PA and included a concert, Big Time Game Show with fan participation, surprises, on-stage antics that fans have come to love and even a surprise visit from Santa.

