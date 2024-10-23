Cobra Starship, 3OH!3, Saosin Lead Emo Nite 10 Year Celebration

(BPM) The iconic party and brand Emo Nite have announced the lineup for Emo Nite Day, part of their 10 Year Anniversary Weekend celebration this December 7-8 across Los Angeles. Following a sold out event at Zouk Nightclub to kick off When We Were Young weekend, Emo Nite continues to prove that it's not a phase but a lifestyle and cultural movement.

Emo Nite Day will make its triumphant return on Sunday, December 8 at the Hollywood Palladium Indoors & Outdoors, and will feature performances from Cobra Starship, 3OH!3, Saosin, Royal & The Serpent, Tigers Jaw, Ken Vasoli (The Starting Line), The Spill Canva and Noelle Sucks. The event will also feature DJ sets from Vic Fuentes (Pierce The Veil), Craig Owens (Chiodos), Johnnie Gultbert & Jake Webber, Scary Kids Scaring Kids and Babs. The carnival themed party will also include rides, games, prizes, food trucks, memories and more.

To kick off the weekend's festivities, Emo Nite will be returning to their old home, The Echoplex, on Saturday, December 7 for a pre-party entitled 'God Bless The Echoplex.' Emo Nite has always been known for their surprises and has proven over the last decade that anything can happen at emo nite. The party will feature surprise guest DJs and special performances, celebrating the history of the one of the most influential gatherings of the last decade. No advance tickets will be sold for God Bless The Echoplex. Capacity is limited, first come first serve tickets at the door for $20 and entry is not guaranteed. Everyone attending must also have a ticket to Emo Nite Day. Before the party begins, Emo Nite fans can spend the day getting custom Emo Nite Flash Tattoos at Holy Union Tattoo Shop in Echo Park.

Since Emo Nite has become a worldwide phenomenon in over 60 cities around the world. Emo Nite will be taking over the legendary Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, turning it into Hotel Emo Nite. Exclusive presale for the Emo Nite Hotel packages with VIP+ access to all events, limited merch bundles with brands and collabs and more will be available on site and online at https://www.emoniteday.com/.

