Emo Nite Share Free Grave Rave Mixtape Vol 1

(BPM) Emo Nite, the party and lifestyle brand that brings fans of emo, pop punk and alternative music, has released the first volume of their Grave Rave Mixtape inspired by their new party Grave Rave, combining the best of both EDM and emo music, celebrating the very best in 'Emotional Dance Music'.

The 9 track mixtape is a fusion of iconic emo songs combined with EDM elements created by DJs and producers that have played at events including artists like Fairlane, STVW, if found, Ghost in Real Life, pushing daizies, and more. The mix also includes two original edits from Emo Nite founders, Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca making this the first release of music under the Emo Nite name. Grave Rave Mixtape Vol 1 is exclusively on Soundcloud and for free download. Listen to the mixtape now here.

Following their partnership with Insomniac, the world's leading music festival and live events experience creator, follow the massive success of the 10 year old Emo Nite parties, they've had several sold out events at clubs in Los Angeles with surprise appearances from some of the biggest names in dance music including Kayzo, Flosstradamus, Said The Sky, Ghastly, and more.

Having cultivated a community of like-minded music fans that goes beyond what we know to be "emo," cofounders Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca shared: "We love the community that has been building around these Grave Rave parties. So many ravers are actually emo kids at heart, and we love combining the best of both worlds. It's been super fun for us to dive more into electronic music and to see and hear the creativity and excitement other producers and DJs have about creating special mixes for our parties."

Emo Nite is not just about the music - it's about the culture, the love of the scene and finding a place where everyone belongs. Often imitated but never truly duplicated, Emo Nite continues to prove that it's not a phase but a lifestyle and cultural movement. The team just celebrated their jam packed 10 year Anniversary weekend, featuring a carnival themed party with rides, games, freak shows, prizes, food trucks and more with performances from 3OH!3, Cobra Starship (plus special guest Tara Yummy), Saosin, Royal & The Serpent, Tigers Jaw, Ken Vasoli (The Starting Line), The Spill Canvas and Noelle Sucks. The event will also feature DJ sets from Vic Fuentes (Pierce The Veil), Craig Owens (Chiodos), Johnnie Gultbert & Jake Webber, Scary Kids Scaring Kids and Babs.

Related Stories

Third Eye Blind Crashed Emo Nite With Surprise Performance (2024 In Review)

Cobra Starship, 3OH!3, Saosin Lead Emo Nite 10 Year Celebration

Emo Nite Plan Weekend Long Celebration For 10th Anniversary

3OH!3 Guest On Emo Nite's CD Burners Podcast

News > Emo Nite