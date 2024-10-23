Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup

(AM Media) The full music lineup has been announced for the fourth year of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, including some incredible firsts for the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America, held May 8, 9, 10 & 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

More than 100 bands will take the stage during the four-day destination event, marking its biggest year ever. The festival will feature a massive lineup of rock royalty including LINKIN PARK with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong; they will make their debut at Sonic Temple headlining on Saturday in one of the band's first shows in seven years. As previously announced, Metallica will also appear at Sonic Temple for the first time ever in 2025 for a "No Repeat Weekend" offering two unique headlining sets over two nights (Friday and Sunday).

Thursday night at Sonic Temple will feature headliner Korn, along with Bad Omens and Three Days Grace. On Friday, Metallica will be supported by Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, and on Saturday LINKIN PARK will be supported by Incubus and I Prevail. Metallica will close out the weekend on Sunday night with Alice In Chains and Chevelle.

"We're thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans! Bringing two nights of Metallica to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we're excited to make it a reality," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "With over 100 bands, including powerhouses Korn, Bad Omens and Incubus, alongside the highly anticipated return of LINKIN PARK, and the reunion of Three Days Grace with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year. We can't wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!"

Korn said, "We're looking forward to coming back and headlining Sonic Temple in 2025 for our friends at DWP, and performing for all of our incredible fans in Columbus, Ohio."

Other highlights for Sonic Temple 2025 include:

* Three Days Grace: Highly demanded reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier

* GWAR: Celebrating their 40th anniversary

* Crossfade: First performance in 13 years

* Seven Hours After Violet: One of the first U.S. festival appearances for the new band from System of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian

* Acid Bath: Very rare reunion performance

* Bullet For My Valentine: 20th Anniversary set of their album The Poison

* Trivium: 20th Anniversary set of their album Ascendancy

Three Days Grace's Adam Gontier said, "I couldn't be more excited to not only be back together with the rest of the band, but having Three Days Grace joining all our friends and amazing bands at Sonic Temple as our first festival appearance is going to be a very special night."

The full music lineup for Sonic Temple 2025 is as follows: Metallica, LINKIN PARK, Korn, Bad Omens, Incubus, Alice In Chains, Rob Zombie, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, I Prevail, Mastodon, Jimmy Eat World, Acid Bath, Chevelle, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, Bullet For My Valentine, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Killswitch Engage, Ministry, Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Underoath, Asking Alexandria, Suicidal Tendencies, Grandson, Poppy, Arch Enemy, Jinjer, Sevendust, Badflower, Testament, Crossfade, Hatebreed, Of Mice & Men, Quicksand, Hoobastank, Cavalera, Exodus, As I Lay Dying, GWAR (40th Anniversary), Deafheaven, Filter, Health, Citizen Soldier, From Ashes To New, Corrosion of Conformity, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, All Shall Perish, Overkill, Obituary, All That Remains, Memphis May Fire, Fit For A King, Set It Off, Whitechapel, Sunami, Speed, Municipal Waste, The Black Dahlia Murder, Converge, Seven Hours After Violet, Nitzer Ebb, After The Burial, ERRA, Invent Animate, Escape The Fate, The Plot In You, Alien Ant Farm, Nails, Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Bloodywood, TRUST COMPANY, Sick Puppies, Orgy, Jesus Piece, Pain of Truth, Fame On Fire, Armored Saint, Category 7, Gatecreeper, Boundaries, Sanguisugabogg, Shadow of Intent, Silent Planet, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Framing Hanley, The Funeral Portrait, Upon A Burning Body, Frozen Soul, Caskets, I Set My Friends On Fire, CANDY, AngelMaker, Wind Walkers, Nevertel, Left To Suffer, 200 Stab Wounds, PeelingFlesh, Return To Dust, Silly Goose, Uncured, Dead Heat, and Gridiron.

