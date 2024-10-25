Summer Walker Shares 'Heart Of A Woman'

(ICLG) Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) makes her triumphant return with her long-awaited single "Heart Of A Woman." Slated to appear on her upcoming album Finally Over I, the R&B-tinged record speaks to the frustration and angst Summer is dealing with in her relationship. Despite the constant back and forth with her beau, Summer's heart refuses to relent, singing: "Wanna give up on you but damn I know I can't / I put the blame on me taking chance after chance. The lyric video reflects Summer's piercing lyrics as Love Island USA's Season 6 winners and couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham showcase the ups and downs of their relationship and how deep their burning love is.

Summer recently teased "Heart Of A Woman" when she announced her third album, Finally Over It. Finally Over It will complete the revered trilogy that has defined Summer's superstar career in R&B. It will serve as the follow-up to her Billboard 200 chart-topper, 2021's Still Over It, and her seminal debut album, 2019's Over It. Earlier this month, Summer hosted her second annual initiative "Buy Black Women Sh*t," which honors Black women-owned businesses in Atlanta and offers discounts, products and more. The initiative was also in partnership with LVRN Cares, the powerhouse label's philanthropic arm that aims to assist underrepresented communities.

Last year, Summer kept busy, dishing out guest features for Usher ("Good Good") and 21 Savage ("Prove It), performing the latter on the SNL stage when the Atlanta rapper appeared as a musical guest in February 2023. She also released her EP Clear 2: Soft Life featuring J. Cole and Childish Gambino. Clear 2: Soft Life was nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album the following year. She followed that up with a pair of nominations at the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song with Usher's "Good Good." That song was also nominated for Best R&B Video at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which Walker attended in September.

