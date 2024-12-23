Summer Walker and NLE Choppa Share 'Heart Of A Woman' Video

(Interscope) GRAMMY-nominated R&B superstar Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) unveils the official music video for her latest hit song, "Heart Of A Woman." Co-starring multi-platinum rap star NLE Choppa, the video brings to life a dramatic time-loop narrative, where Summer finds herself reliving the same day three times after her partner's infidelity.

Drawing inspiration from her celebrated trilogy, the video connects the eras of Over It, Still Over It, and the highly anticipated Finally Over It, with each loop. The intense final sequence showcases Summer walking away from the toxic cycle-and from NLE Choppa-leaving both the relationship and its turmoil engulfed in flames.

Fans are treated to an additional surprise as the video opens with a 15 second teaser of a brand-new track, offering a first listen to what's in store on Finally Over It. Directed by the visionary Lacey Duke, the video masterfully intertwines themes of heartbreak, growth, and empowerment.

Summer's upcoming album, Finally Over It, marks the culmination of her Over It trilogy, which has become a defining chapter of her R&B reign. The trilogy began with her groundbreaking debut Over It in 2019 and continued with her 2021 Billboard 200 chart-topping sophomore effort Still Over It. Each project has resonated with fans, chronicling the emotional highs and lows of love and self-discovery.

In addition to the new video, Summer made her Apple Music Radio debut with her new six-episode radio series, Over It Radio. In her debut episodes, she connected with special guests like Sexyy Redd and Yung Miami, diving into topics of relationships, motherhood, and entrepreneurship, while hinting at new music on the horizon.

