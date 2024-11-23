Hear Quiet Storm Version Of Summer Walker's 'Heart of a Woman'

(ICLG) After receiving acclaim for the newly-minted Billboard Hot 100 single "Heart Of A Woman," GRAMMY-nominated R&B superstar Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) gifts fans an alternative version of the popular song titled "Heart of a Woman (Quiet Storm). The latest version features radio legend Doc Wynter, returning to the mic to deliver his signature drops, breathing more life into the already supple R&B record.
The first version, "Heart Of A Woman - but you're crying in the rain," features a stormy backdrop behind Summer's vocals, while "Heart Of A Woman - but you're drinking wine by the fire" includes the sound of a crackling fireplace.
Slated to appear on her upcoming album Finally Over It, "Heart of a Woman" speaks to the frustration and angst Summer is dealing with in her relationship. Despite the constant back and forth with her beau, Summer's heart refuses to relent, singing: "Wanna give up on you but damn I know I can't / I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance." The lyric video reflects Summer's piercing lyrics as Love Island USA's Season 6 winners and couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham showcase the ups and downs of their relationship and how deep their burning love is.
Summer isn't a stranger when releasing alternative versions of her hit records. In 2022, she revamped her mixtape opus Last Day of Summer and released Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The newer version arrived after the TikTok success of "Karma," which saw spikes in streams after fans sped up the older rendition at the start of the year. "Karma (Sped Up Version)" peaked at 4.1 million global weekly streams and reached gold status that summer.
Other Summer songs that have found similar success after being sped up on TikTok include "Shame," "Deep," and her Billboard smash hit "Girls Need Love (Remix)" featuring Drake. The latter began catching traction when Kehlani expressed her joy in the sped-up version, dubbing it her "new favorite sound." Last Day of Summer was officially the first mainstream sped-up album to be released and is a result of the singer listening to her devoted fanbase, who found pleasure in revisiting her classic but in a newer way. Summer also recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of her lauded debut album Over It by releasing the Sped-Up version.
Summer's upcoming album, Finally Over It, will complete the revered trilogy that has defined her superstar career in R&B. It will serve as the follow-up to her Billboard 200 chart-topper, 2021's Still Over It, and her seminal debut album, 2019's Over It.
Summer Walker Shares 'Heart Of A Woman'
