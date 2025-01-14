The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour

(2911) GRAMMY Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys are thrilled to announce additional dates for their extended American Made Farewell Tour. The tour, named after one of their most beloved hits, celebrates their decades-long career and supports their latest album, Mama's Boys, which was released in November of last year via Lightning Rod/Thirty Tigers. Known for their timeless harmonies and captivating performances, the group is taking this opportunity to say thank you to all their fans and friends for their love and support.

Despite the farewell tour, The Oak Ridge Boys aren't slowing down completely as they plan to head back into the studio later this year to record a new album, continuing their legacy of creating music that resonates with fans old and new.

"We've had so much fun touring from city to city and getting to see everyone," shares William Lee Golden. "The response we received from the new album has been wonderful and we hope you love it as much as we do. Keep checking our website as new dates will be added soon!"

Mama's Boys, the Oak Ridge Boys' fifth collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb, was recorded at the iconic RCA Studio A and Blackbird Studios in Nashville. Leading up to its release, the group built anticipation with standout singles like the heartfelt "I Thought About You, Lord" featuring Willie Nelson, the soulful "Come On Home," and the nostalgic "That's The Way Mama Made It." The album also marks a special milestone as the first to feature Ben James as tenor. Since joining the group over a year ago, Ben has captured the hearts of Oak Ridge Boys' fans.

The Oak Ridge Boys have received four Academy of Country Music, two American Music, five Billboard, four Country Music Association, five Grammy, and twelve Gospel Music Association Dove awards, to name a few. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have achieved seventeen #1 hits, including "Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight," "Bobbie Sue," "Trying To Love Two Women," "(I'm Settin') Fancy Free," "American Made," and the unforgettable "Elvira." With an astounding thirty-seven Top 20 country hits, with twelve gold, three platinum, and one double-platinum album, The Oak Ridge Boys have long made their mark in every facet of the gospel, pop, and country music industry.

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour Dates Include:

JAN 24 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

JAN 25 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 28 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 01 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 06 - Florida Strawberry Festival / Plant City, Fla.

MAR 07 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium / Spartanburg, S.C.

MAR 21 - The Midland Theatre / Newark, Ohio

MAR 22 - American Music Theatre / Lancaster, Pa.

MAR 23 - American Music Theatre / Lancaster, Pa.

MAY 18 - The Caverns / Pelham, Tenn.

JUN 05 - Bluegate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 06 - Bluegate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 07 - Renfro Valley - The New Barn Theater / Mount Vernon, Ky.

JUN 13 - Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 14 - Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

AUG 05 - Warren County Fair / Pittsfield, Pa.

AUG 15 - Fairbury Fair / Fairbury, Ill.

SEP 13 - Alabama Theatre / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

SEP 21 - Bloomsburg Fair / Bloomsburg, Pa.

DEC 13 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

