Dipper Releases 'Boy Can Dream' EP

(Warner) Rising country singer-songwriter Dipper excitedly presents his latest project, Boy Can Dream EP and shared the single "Think Of You'. "I'm thrilled to finally share Boy Can Dream with the world! It's been a project I've worked on with some really talented songwriters and musicians that I've become great friends with. I truly hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it," says Dipper.

The five-track body of work highlights Dipper's deft songcraft and bold vocals in equal measure. A bright electric guitar riff lights up the new single "Think Of You." Slide guitar rings out over a strong beat as he tries his hardest (and damndest) to forget the one who got away. Emotion overflows on the irresistible and instantly catchy hook, "Girl, everything that I used to do, I don't wanna do cuz I don't wanna think of you." It has all the hallmarks of a heartache anthem.

He paved the way for the project with "Little More Pine." Right out of the gate, Global Grind. Earlier this summer, he also dropped the heartbroken title track "Boy Can Dream" which followed the fan favorite "You're The One." Today's Country Magazine praised how "Dipper finds perfect balance in his crafting of an upbeat, potential wedding playlist favorite by keeping a strong bend on the country music laurels of back when while stamping a firm foothold on the current generation sound of right here and now."

Dipper notably closed out 2023 with the Evergreen EP. Today's release follows his singles "Hated Myself" and "She's Got Wings." The project claimed coveted real estate on Spotify playlists such as "Next From Nashville" and "Young Nashville." Dipper also shined at the Spotify House experience at Nashville's 2023 CMA Fest.

Growing up in College Station, TX, Dipper-born Mason Gonzalez-has quietly captivated fans and peers alike with a combination of classic country-style storytelling and striking vocal delivery. He first caught traction on TikTok, turning heads and inciting the applause of everyone, from fellow artists Lainey Wilson, Chase Matthew, and Austin Snell, to marquee songwriter ERNEST. As the numbers went up and excitement increased, he continued to write at a prolific pace, inspired to go even harder in the studio. Now, his sharp songcraft and show stopping voice have positioned him for a breakthrough as a country artist to watch in 2024.

TRACKLISTING:

Boy Can Dream

Little More Pine

Think Of You

Different People

You're The One

Related Stories

Dipper Shares 'Hated Myself' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Dippers' Recurrent Sight

Dippers Stream New Album CLASTIC ROCK

North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video

News > Dipper