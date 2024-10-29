Killswitch Engage Plot 2025 North American Headline Your

(AS) Killswitch Engage are returning to the road this winter and spring. The tour features support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For a King and Frozen Soul, and kicks off on March 5 in Nashville and runs through April 12 in Portland, Maine.

Fresh off a 25th anniversary performance headlining the vaunted New England Metal & Hardcore Fest last month, the band will embark on a headline run in March. It's their first tour of North America since late 2022, as the band has been busy working on new material.

"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," says vocalist Jesse Leach. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked. On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For a King, and Frozen Soul. It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour. I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered...mark my words."

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE ON TOUR:

WITH KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING, + FROZEN SOUL:

3/5 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

3/6 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3/8 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

3/9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena

3/13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

3/14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

3/15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

3/17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

3/18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

3/19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

3/21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

3/22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

3/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

3/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

3/28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

3/29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

3/30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

4/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe

4/3 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

4/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/6 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

4/9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

4/11 - Laval, QC -Place Bell

4/12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

