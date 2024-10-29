Lord Huron Announce Strange Tales 10th Anniversary Tour

(Mercury) Lord Huron announced a special tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of their album, Strange Tales, which featured the triple-platinum single "The Night We Met."
The Strange Trails 10th Anniversary Tour kicks off May 22nd, 2025 in Reno, Nevada hitting select markets, including their annual Red Rock Amphitheatre dates, before concluding on June 1st in Denver, CO.
Artist pre-sale sign up for the May dates begins today, with the official pre-sale kicking off October 31st at 10am local time, followed by general on-sale Friday, November 1st at 10am local standard time.
Ahead of the special anniversary tour, the critically acclaimed band will close out 2024 joining Kacey Musgraves on her Deeper Well World Tour this Fall.
Strange Trails 10th Anniversary Tour
5/22/25 Reno, NV (The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort)
5/23/25 Boise, ID (Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden)
5/25/25 Missoula, MT (KettleHouse Amphitheater)*
5/26/25 Missoula, MT (KettleHouse Amphitheater)*
5/28/25 Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre)*
5/29/25 Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre)*
5/31/25 Salt Lake City, UT (Sandy Amphitheater)*
6/1/25 Denver, CO (Civic Center Park - details TBA)
*with Molly Lewis
Supporting Kacey Musgraves
11/07/24 Toronto, ON (Scotiabank Arena)
11/09/24 Baltimore, MD (CFG Bank Arena)
11/10/24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Center
11/12/24 Tue Louisville, KY (KFC Yum! Center)
11/13/24 Wed Columbus, OH (Schottenstein Center)
11/15/24 Fri Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)
11/16/24 Sat Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)
11/21/24 Thu Houston, TX (Toyota Center)
11/22/24 Fri Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
11/23/24 Sat Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
11/26/24 Tue Austin, TX (Moody Center)
11/27/24 Wed Austin, TX (Moody Center)
11/29/24 Fri Tampa, FL, (Amalie Arena)
11/30/24 Sat Hollywood, FL (Seminole Hard Rock Live)
12/02/24 Mon Orlando, FL (Amway Center)
12/05/24 Thu Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)
12/06/24 Fri Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)
12/07/24 Sat Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)
Additional 2025 Tour Dates
1/23-26/25 Playa del Carmen, MX (Riviera Maya with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds)
