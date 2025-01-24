Lord Huron Recruits Kristen Stewart For 'Who Laughs Last' Video

(Mercury Records) Turning the page towards an epic creative chapter, Lord Huron returns with a new single and music video entitled "Who Laughs Last?" featuring Academy Award nominated actress Kristen Stewart out now via Mercury Records.

It notably marks the multiplatinum Los Angeles band's first original release in two years, and it also serves as the debut recording by Kristen Stewart [Spencer, Love Lies Bleeding].

The track once again finds Lord Huron evolving at lightspeed. With Stewart in the driver's seat, they traverse a lonely and lost highway soundtracked by a rumbling palm-muted bass riff and a high octane beat. The groove picks up as samples of garbled news broadcasts echo in waves over strings. While she grips the wheel, Stewart's poetic spoken word chills. At one point, she confesses that staring at an oncoming storm "made me feel something I never felt before...something between awestruck and horrified...I kept my eyes on the long white lines." Turning on a dime, the momentum picks up and frontman Ben Schneider's vocals take hold around a hard-hitting hook, "You don't remember what I said, but you'll remember what I did." Starring Stewart, the accompanying visual evokes this Lynchian film noir.

About the single, Schneider commented "I didn't know Kristen previously but I'd been a big fan since seeing her work with Olivier Assayas, which my wife introduced me to. I kept hearing her voice when I was writing this song and just thought "what the hell, I'll reach out and see," thinking it was a long shot. But she said she was interested so we met up and hit it off talking about books, movies and music. She immediately got what I was going for and had great ideas to boot. She's just a great person and so creative and open. She added a lot to the video concept as well. It was the kind of collaboration you dream of, honestly."

"I've always loved the band and immediately sparked to the manic drift of the song and to the mood," says Stewart. "I love when a song is something you can kind of seep into and imagine. Ben is the nicest, I was so into reading his words...there's nothing like making new friends through projects like these that just crop up. Lucky stuff."

As always with Lord Huron, it represents just the first piece of a sonic, aesthetic, and sensory puzzle meant to be assembled with care. Be on the lookout for more soon.

Gearing up for a massive 2025, the band will embark on their biggest North American headline tour yet. The trek commences on July 18 and visits legendary venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and the Moody Center in Austin before concluding on November 2 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Artist presale tickets will go live on Tuesday, January 28th at 1PM local time. General on-sale launches on Friday January 31 at 10am local time.

U.S. Headline Tour 2025

7/18/25 - Indianapolis, IN (Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park) ^

7/19/25 - Chicago, IL (Fairgrounds at Salt Shed) ^

7/20/25 - Chicago, IL (Fairgrounds at Salt Shed) ^

7/22/25 - Minneapolis, MN (Armory) %

7/23/25 - Milwaukee, WI (Miller High Life Theatre) %

7/25/25 - Nashville, TN (The Pinnacle) %

7/26/25 - Nashville, TN (The Pinnacle) %

7/27/25 - Atlanta, GA (Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park) %

7/29/25 - Columbia, MD (Merriweather Post Pavilion) #

7/30/25 - New York, NY (Madison Square Garden) #

8/1/25 - Philadelphia, PA (TD Pavillion at The Mann) %

8/3/25 - Boston, MA (MGM Music Hall at Fenway) %

8/5/25 - Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek) %

8/7/25 - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE Outdoors) @

8/8/25 - Columbus, OH (KEMBA Live! Outdoor) @

8/9/25 - Rochester Hills, MI (Meadow Brook Amphitheatre) @

10/15/25 - Berkeley, CA (Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley) !

10/17/25 - Portland, OR (Moda Center) !

10/18/25 - Seattle, WA (Climate Pledge Arena) !

10/19/25 - Spokane, WA (Spokane Pavilion) !

10/21/25 - Salt Lake City, UT (The Union Event Center) !

10/23/25 - Omaha, NE (Steelhouse Omaha) !

10/24/25 - St. Louis, MO (Chaifetz Arena) !

10/25/25 - Independence, MO (Cable Dahmer Arena) !

10/27/25 - Irving, TX (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory) !

10/29/25 - Houston, TX (713 Music Hall) !

10/30/25 - Austin, TX (Moody Center) $

11/1/25 - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre) $

11/2/25 - Los Angeles, CA (Kia Forum) $

Strange Trails 10th Anniversary Tour

5/22/25 - Reno, NV (The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort - SOLD OUT)*

5/23/25 - Boise, ID (Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden - SOLD OUT)*

5/25/25 - Missoula, MT (KettleHouse Amphitheater - SOLD OUT)*

5/26/25 - Missoula, MT (KettleHouse Amphitheater - SOLD OUT)*

5/28/25 - Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT)*

5/29/25 - Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT)*

5/31/25 - Salt Lake City, UT (Sandy Amphitheater - SOLD OUT)*



Additional 2025 Tour Dates

1/23/25 - Playa del Carmen, MX (Riviera Maya w/ Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds)

4/26/25 - Charleston, NC (Highwater Festival)

6/1/25 - Denver, CO (Outside Festival)

==========

9/4/25 - Oslo, Norway (Sentrum Scene)

9/5/25 - Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)

9/6/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)

9/8/25 - Berlin, Germany (Tempodrom)

9/9/25 - Warsaw, Poland (Stodola)

9/10/25 - Vienna, Austria (Gasometer)

9/11/25 - Zurich, Switzerland (Halle 622)

9/13/25 - Paris, France (L'Olympia)

9/14/25 - Utrecht, Netherlands (TivoliVredenburg - Ronda)

9/15/25 - Cologne, Germany (E-Werk)

9/16/25 Brussels, Belgium (Ancienne Belgique)

9/18/25 - Bristol, UK (Bristol Beacon)

9/19/25 - London, UK (Eventim Apollo)

9/20/25 - Glasgow, UK (O2 Academy Glasgow)

9/21/25 - Manchester, UK (O2 Apollo Manchester)

* with Molly Lewis

^ with Indigo De Souza

% with Lee Fields

# with Waxahatchee

@ with S.G. Goodman

! with Kevin Morby

$ with Feist

