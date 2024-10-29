Morgan Wallen Takes 'Love Somebody' To No. 1 On 11 Charts

(EBM) After claiming the longest reign atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart of the 2020s with hit single "Last Night," holding the position for 16 weeks upon release, 15-time Billboard Music Award winner Morgan Wallen's recent single "Love Somebody" has reclaimed that top position, while simultaneously debuting No. 1 globally on 11 charts.

"Love Somebody" is Wallen's first song as a solo artist to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, and is his ninth leader - and record-extending sixth to debut at No. 1 - on the multimetric Hot Country Songs chart. "Love Somebody" is also Wallen's third to claim No. 1 simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts, breaking the record previously held by Glen Campbell, John Denver, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Taylor Swift (each with two).

Released on Oct. 18, with the live music video "Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)" premiering on Oct. 24, "Love Somebody" was written by Wallen alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesak, and was produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome (Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time).

Celebrated by HITS Daily Double as a "heartbreak hit-in-the-making," the single delivers Wallen craving something different against a neon-lit backdrop, as the East Tennessean singer/songwriter offers a candid glimpse at the difficulties of finding someone "Who ain't hypnotized / By dollar signs and blindin' lights," as he searches for authenticity.

Chart Debuts:

#1 Billboard Hot 100 Debut - U.S.

#1 Billboard Streaming Songs - U.S.

#1 Billboard Digital Song Sales - U.S.

#1 Billboard Hot Country Songs - U.S.

#1 Overall On-Demand Streaming - Top 200 Canada (all genre)

#1 Overall Digital Song Sales - Top 200 Canada (all genre)

#1 Country Song - Luminate Global 200 (all genre)

#1 Country Song - Top 100 Canada

#1 Country Song - Top 50 Ireland

#1 Country Song - Top 20 Norway

Radio:

#1 Debut on the UK Country Airplay Chart; marking the first time a song has entered at #1

#1 Most Added All Formats in the U.S. (140 adds at country + 46 adds at Pop/Hot AC = 186 adds)

