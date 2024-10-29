The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour

(CN) 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for The Plot In You fans! The quartet has today announced their stacked Spring 2025 North American headlining tour coming to a city near you with Holding Absence, Boundaries and Acres as support.

VIP, advance tickets and Spotify pre-sales are on now, with promoter pre-sales beginning today at 2 pm ET. Knotfest.com pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30 at 2 pm ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 1 at 10 am local time.

The band will also be dropping their 'Vol. 3' EP next Friday, November 8 (via Fearless Records), from which have released "Been Here Before" and most recently, "Pretend". The EP's release coincides with the first date of the band's tour with Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers.

The Plot In You North America Spring 2025 Tour with Holding Absence, Boundaries + Acres:

Feb 14 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Feb 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Feb 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

Feb 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Feb 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Feb 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Feb 22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

Feb 25 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Feb 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

March 1 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory

March 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

March 5 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 7 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

March 8 - Richmond, VA @ The National

March 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 12 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

March 14 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

March 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Upcoming Fall 2024 Dates with Currents, Zero 9:36 + Wind Walkers

Nov 8 - Davenport, IA @ Capital Theatre

Nov 9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Nov 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Delux At Old National Centre

Nov 12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Nov 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Nov 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theatre

Nov 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Nov 19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Nov 20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Nov 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Nov 23 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

Nov 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Related Stories

Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

The Plot In You Recruit Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers For Fall Tour

The Plot In You Share 'Been Here Before' Video

Fit For A King Recruit The Plot In You's Tewers For 'TECHNIUM' Video

News > The Plot In You