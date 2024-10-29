The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour

(CN) 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for The Plot In You fans! The quartet has today announced their stacked Spring 2025 North American headlining tour coming to a city near you with Holding Absence, Boundaries and Acres as support.
VIP, advance tickets and Spotify pre-sales are on now, with promoter pre-sales beginning today at 2 pm ET. Knotfest.com pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30 at 2 pm ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 1 at 10 am local time.
The band will also be dropping their 'Vol. 3' EP next Friday, November 8 (via Fearless Records), from which have released "Been Here Before" and most recently, "Pretend". The EP's release coincides with the first date of the band's tour with Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers.
The Plot In You North America Spring 2025 Tour with Holding Absence, Boundaries + Acres:
Feb 14 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
Feb 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Feb 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
Feb 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
Feb 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Feb 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
Feb 22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Feb 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
Feb 25 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Feb 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
March 1 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory
March 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
March 5 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
March 7 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
March 8 - Richmond, VA @ The National
March 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
March 12 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
March 14 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
March 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Upcoming Fall 2024 Dates with Currents, Zero 9:36 + Wind Walkers
Nov 8 - Davenport, IA @ Capital Theatre
Nov 9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
Nov 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Delux At Old National Centre
Nov 12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Nov 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Nov 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theatre
Nov 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Nov 19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
Nov 20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
Nov 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Nov 23 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
Nov 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
