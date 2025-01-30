.

Watch The Plot In You's 'Been Here Before' Video

(CN) After wrapping up a momentous 2024 with a sold-out US headlining run and sold-out shows in Latin America, The Plot In You are kicking off the new year with a live performance video of their track "Been Here Before" (via Fearless Records).

The video comes two weeks before their North American headliner beginning on Valentine's Day in Royal Oak, Michigan, with Holding Absence, Boundaries and ACRES as support.

Speaking about today's news, vocalist Landon Tewers shared: "We're thrilled to be heading out on tour this winter with our friends Holding Absence, Boundaries, and ACRES. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the live video for our track "Been Here Before". This song marked the first time I drew inspiration from pop-punk artists, exploring themes of relationships and the push-and-pull dynamics of standing by someone during challenging times."

