The Plot In You Share 'Spare Me' Video As New EP Arrives

(CNPR) The Plot In You has released their new EP, 'Vol. 3' and the official video for "Spare Me" via Fearless Records. When asked about the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Landon Tewers commented: "'Spare Me' is a meditation on current society and how we internalize what's happening around us. Feeling guilt about what can't be controlled or altered."
Coinciding with today's release is the kickoff of the band's Fall headlining run with Currents, Zero 9:36, and Wind Walkers beginning in Davenport, Iowa at Capital Theatre.
The quartet has also recently announced their Spring headliner beginning on Valentine's Day 2025 with Holding Absence, Boundaries and Acres as support. See the dates and watch the video below:
Upcoming Fall 2024 Dates with Currents, Zero 9:36 + Wind Walkers
Nov 8 - Davenport, IA @ Capital Theatre
Nov 9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
Nov 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Delux At Old National Centre
Nov 12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Nov 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Nov 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theatre
Nov 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Nov 19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
Nov 20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
Nov 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Nov 23 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks
Nov 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
The Plot In You North America Spring 2025 Tour with Holding Absence, Boundaries + Acres:
Feb 14 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
Feb 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Feb 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
Feb 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
Feb 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Feb 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
Feb 22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Feb 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
Feb 25 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Feb 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
March 1 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory
March 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
March 5 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
March 7 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
March 8 - Richmond, VA @ The National
March 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
March 12 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
March 14 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
March 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
