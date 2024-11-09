The Plot In You Share 'Spare Me' Video As New EP Arrives

(CNPR) The Plot In You has released their new EP, 'Vol. 3' and the official video for "Spare Me" via Fearless Records. When asked about the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Landon Tewers commented: "'Spare Me' is a meditation on current society and how we internalize what's happening around us. Feeling guilt about what can't be controlled or altered."

Coinciding with today's release is the kickoff of the band's Fall headlining run with Currents, Zero 9:36, and Wind Walkers beginning in Davenport, Iowa at Capital Theatre.

The quartet has also recently announced their Spring headliner beginning on Valentine's Day 2025 with Holding Absence, Boundaries and Acres as support. See the dates and watch the video below:

Upcoming Fall 2024 Dates with Currents, Zero 9:36 + Wind Walkers

Nov 8 - Davenport, IA @ Capital Theatre

Nov 9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Nov 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Delux At Old National Centre

Nov 12 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Nov 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Nov 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theatre

Nov 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Nov 19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Nov 20 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Nov 21 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Nov 23 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

Nov 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

The Plot In You North America Spring 2025 Tour with Holding Absence, Boundaries + Acres:

Feb 14 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Feb 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Feb 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

Feb 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Feb 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Feb 21 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Feb 22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

Feb 25 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Feb 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

March 1 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory

March 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 4 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

March 5 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 7 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

March 8 - Richmond, VA @ The National

March 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 12 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

March 14 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

March 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 16 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Related Stories

The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour

Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

The Plot In You Recruit Currents, Zero 9:36 and Wind Walkers For Fall Tour

The Plot In You Share 'Been Here Before' Video

News > The Plot In You