Chris Janson Rocks 'All American Guy' on Fox & Friends

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, took the stage at "Fox & Friends" for a powerful performance of his patriotic anthem, "All American Guy," which is currently flying up the iTunes charts since his performance, and also included a stirring portion of the anthemic "God Bless the USA." The crowd was on their feet throughout the performance waving American flags and showing love for our great nation.
"Flags were flying and the energy in the studio was awesome! I had a blast singing my song 'All-American Guy' on the show today. This one has become a favorite of mine to perform and the live audience today showed up to celebrate our incredible country." -Chris Janson
Janson, known for his charitable works, will also appear on United Way's upcoming special, United is the Way - Hurricane Relief 2024. The benefit concert will bring together the power of music, celebrity voices, and community spirit for an hour-long televised special. United is the Way - Hurricane Relief 2024 will air in simulcast on CBS and CMT on November 2nd. Please check your local listings for times.
