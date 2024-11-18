.

Chris Janson Teaming Up With Alabama For 'Christmas in Dixie'

11-18-2024
(TPR) Country music hitmaker, Chris Janson, has announced the release of his upcoming holiday collaboration with the iconic band, Alabama, "Christmas in Dixie," available on November 22nd. The somber and comforting track, written by Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen (originally recorded by Alabama in 1982), feels like a snowy winter night bundled by the fireplace with loved ones.

"I've always loved this song, and I'm really proud of the cut. Randy and Teddy really brought it over the finish line. They're the best, and this will always be one of my favorite records of my life." -Chris Janson

On November 22nd, in addition to the release of "Christmas in Dixie," fans will also find a bundled collection of Janson's previous holiday tunes including the beloved "Holiday Road," "It Is Christmas," and a full-throttle live version of "Run, Run Rudolph."

